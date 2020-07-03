Liberal Arts At NVU
To the Editor:
It comes as no surprise that recent suggestions to resolve the financial issues at NVU focus on outsourcing its liberal arts courses. It will be a surprise if this accomplishes anything other than a further dilution of NVU’s comprehensive educational offerings. In fact, it will rip out the heart of the liberal arts college that has served the NEK for generations.
Another idea being floated suggests that NVU shadow the commercial sector of our economy and function as a source of labor for businesses. Linking higher education programs to businesses and professions has had some success. That idea is not new. Northeastern University in Boston has offered students that model for years. Boston, however, with its broad economic base, is conducive to that kind of model. In a rural area such as ours, with its limited commercial sector, success would be much more limited.
We are now going through an unprecedented time. The seemingly unstoppable Covid 19 pandemic has affected the way we communicate, where and how we work, study and interact with associates, family and friends. Industries and businesses, sensitive to the new realities and wishing to remain viable, have already adapted their operations to new techniques. Our educational sector, from primary school to graduate school, is also undergoing an examination of how it can function given the new realities. New situations require new solutions.
