The Liberal Echo Chamber

To the Editor:

Each day as I read the newspaper and listen to the new channels, the message I get is that Trump is the essence of evil and destine for removal.

I hate to burst your bubble, but Trump will be reelected in 2020 regardless of the attempt to remove him from office by impeachment –dislike of this man is not a basis for removing him from office and disenfranchising over 63 million voters that put him there.

Like other blue-state bastions, Vermont has a very loud, very insistent, very misguided liberal/socialistic majority population – fortunately, they are not the national majority.

