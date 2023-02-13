Library Changes are Underway
To the Editor:
The changes are currently under way. There’s the new library web presence at https://libraries.vsc.edu/home. It is promoting exactly what Mr. Grewal is advocating and insisting is going to happen, like it or not. All of this was put in motion back in 2020 (see https://vtdigger.org/2020/04/17/vermont-state-colleges-chancellor-to-recommend-closing-three-campuses/) when the system began to restructure. The information and warning were there, we were not paying attention, perhaps because we were distracted by certain global events that we are still living in the thrall of.
State College Libraries have rescaled and retooled multiple times in the recent decades. In my heart of hearts, this time, it is different. Humanities materials are the ones that will be gutted and eventually the courses, too, as interest spirals downward without access to materials of the sort that often inspire a reader who is seeking to understand their world. Stack browsing with its thrill of serendipity and discovery will be a thing of the past. People are not flocking to the humanities majors, but the studies are profoundly important for exploring what is means to be human, and to provide balance and justice in a world where it is claimed “science” is supreme.
In my experience, humanities sources are primarily book print format, in the stacks, the spaces that will be repurposed. These are not materials that are commonly digitized. They will not be available in full format in digital databases; digitizing is an extremely expensive process subject to policies and budgets, i.e. marketing, of the companies providing the service. Common library subject fields associated with the humanities are: arts, history, literature and children’s books, philosophy, religion, fairy tales, mythology, music, and social sciences. And apparently, where will the librarians be? They have the skills and training to track down the newly obscure materials students will need and want, and the materials will not necessarily be “free” to acquire, check out and renew; what you want and need in print could be in a distant library, and perhaps accessible via mail, yes, old fashion brick and mortar delivery, with time constraints depending on demand. Even digital copies are limited and costly to source, curate, and print, any other implication is just false.
When the humanities dry up, voices from across the ages become less accessible and eventually disappear to the bowels of the archive until a future generation discovers them anew. Can the people of the world wait that long? Mr. Gerwal, perhaps you and your board could take a break and browse the stacks for humanities sake, please.
Sincerely,
Joanne R. Bertrand
BSSS, Sec. Ed.
MAT History
Retired School Librarian
Lyndonville, Vt.
They aren’t in the education business anymore.
