Library Expense
To the Editor:
We should not be spending money on our library. In 2012, we put an edition onto it, last year we spent money to replace the roof. Now the librarian wants to go for more grants to keep the library open 40 hours a week. It was open more hours during the summer with a grant. That money is gone, so we should be back to 22 hours per week as it has been for many years. Cortney wants to hire extra staff. which is not necessary. It appears she wants to make the library a social club and a welfare office, a library plus overseeing the free 24-hour food pantry. No one can do 3 or 4 things at once and do all the right things that have to be done. I realize that she wants to help many people but enough is enough. I know she is asking for volunteers, but I’m sure with covid 19, and not knowing how the school year will go. people must arrange their time wisely. The virus is getting closer now in our area, not a good time to encourage people getting closer together or encouraging homeless people to spend their time at the library. I realize there are many homeless people, but some are homeless by choice.
The pop-up project in Whitefield, looked like something that belongs in Disney Land not in the center of town. the area and the streets around the common have been the same for many, many, years. Why change things now? We have a lot of tractor trailer trucks, and many large campers drive through town. Why make the road smaller for them? It was noted that it was very narrow for them to get through. One thing we should do like Littleton, is to use green paint at the intersections and use white paint, for STOP, LOOK, WAVE, signs. People will pay attention to that. Now I believe a few people want to spend money doing another study. Which the taxpayers cannot afford. Most people move to Whitefield because, they like our small town and the appearance. Then there are others who once they move in want to change things to be more like the area they left. We seem to think getting a grant is always a way to get thing done, but many times we pay for them years later like we are now for sewer problems we had years past. What is the actual cost of continuing this problem? What was the whole cost of this experiment? This is not the time to put a park on Jefferson Rd. near the railroad tracks. Four hundred families in town are getting their water and sewer bills four times a year instead of 2 times. These bills have double or tripled each time. Add that to our tax bills is more than a thousand dollars more. I don’t
Write letters to the selectmen or the WECD because I like to write, but to get answers for our taxpayers, but I never but I have gotten answers. Selectmen, WECD, would it be possible to give us some information on the items presented to you now? In a local paper?
What is the cost for the library study and the additional staff Cortney wants?
What is the final cost to add things she wants to add? What is the cost of the study for the road the WEDC wants? What would it cost to build what they want to change? We have a tough time paying for what we need, we don’t have money for things we don’t need.
Claire Houghton
Whitefield NH
