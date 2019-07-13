Lies
To the Editor:
Recently Jay Iselin wrote that I’m an “abortion enthusiast.” Ron Powers chimed in with a comment about my “advocacy of unrestricted abortion.”
I’ve written a few letters to the CR editor on abortion. NEVER ONCE did I express my personal opinion on the issue.
I’ve written: “The US Constitution is the basis for our Rule of Law. The Bible, the Quran, the Book of Mormon, the Torah etc. are not part of our legislative process.” Is that not true? I wrote: “In Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court applied the core constitutional principle of privacy and liberty to a woman’s ability to terminate a pregnancy. In a 7 to 2 decision, the Court held that the constitutional right to privacy includes a woman’s right to decide whether to have an abortion.” Is that not a true statement? I wrote: “Supreme Court Judges are charged with interpreting the Constitution.” Is this not correct?
I have NEVER publicly expressed my personal opinion on abortion. Yet Jay and Ron pretend to know where I stand. Their statements are false, malicious and disgusting!
Jay and Ron, the next time you decide to call me names, have the integrity to back up your mud slinging with actual facts. I challenge you to read every letter I’ve written to the CR editor regarding abortion. No where will you find my personal opinion on abortion. How dare you make up lies.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock
