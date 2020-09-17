Lies and More Lies
To the Editor:
I have one question to ask of Trump supporters. How can you vote for someone who every time he speaks he has to be fact-checked? Last week he lied four times in one sentence. He thinks he’s smarter than a epidemiologist, a climatologist, and any other expert who questions him. The Washington Post has a fact checker section just for him. I’m sure to his supporters it’s all fake news, but I don’t believe a word that comes out of his mouth. I’ve taken the time to check the facts, and maybe you should too.
