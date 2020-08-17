Lies on Top of More Lies
To the Editor:
We here in America get lies on top of more lies from our officials in charge of domestic and foreign affairs. After suffering through the Vietnam war and all of it’s lies and cover ups, why should we believe anything they tell us? The Gulf of Tonkin incident was a lie and that led to the war raging in Vietnam for years and the draft. The Pentagon Papers are more proof and illustrate some of the big lies about Vietnam.
With the desert wars there were no WMDs found and that was the reason for the war. That was a big lie too.
Now with the Covid-19 coronavirus scare the lies keep coming. Who knows where this virus started and why? Is there a vaccine or not? That may be another big lie. Did China start this virus and allow it to spread? That lie and the huge cover ups are big ones. Did our own officials allow the virus to spread in the USA? That lie is in our faces. The lies and cover ups keep coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.