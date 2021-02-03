Life Aint Worth Much in Vermont
To the Editor:
I write to express my disdain over the story in the news about the person getting a 220 dollar fine for the killing of two elderly people aged 72 and 73. Thank you Andrew Dussault for your letter to the editor titled “Their Value”, see letters to editor, January 26th. Andrew commented on what a travesty this was. There has been silence from the “Black Lives Matter” people and the “All Lives Matter People”. This information the authorities tried to hide because of the shame of this fact. Thanks to the Caledonian Record for bringing it out in the open, but it was for them like prying the information out with a large crowbar.
In a state where the “Catch and Release” system of justice is rampant, drug abuse is number 1 of all 50 states, religion is number 50, an average of 1200 abortions a year occur, I guess you could say the small 220 dollar fine was not surprising. Maybe the judges are smoking something.
So I said to myself. “What if these people were in their 80’s?” Probably a 150 dollar fine. 90’s?? maybe 100 dollars. Someone 21 years old?? A hefty 500 dollar fine. With all the abortions, a baby is worth nothin’. Point is: Somethin’ is wrong with our justice system.
Let’s flood the letters to editor about this “Catch and Release” system. Otherwise just give up and write on the “Welcome to Vermont” signs. “Do the crime, don’t do the time.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.