Light Pollution
To the Editor:
St. Johnsbury has a light pollution problem and it’s getting worse. Over the past year, numerous businesses and residences have been installing very bright exterior lighting that doesn’t comply with the lighting regulations of the town.
Here are a couple of sections from the regulations dealing with Outdoor Lighting and Light Trespass. “Section 413 a) Where used for security purposes or to illuminate walkways, roadways and parking lots, only shielded light fixtures shall be used. Section 413.2 All light fixtures, except street lighting, shall be designed, installed and maintained to prevent light trespass, as specified in (a) and (b) below: b) Outdoor light fixtures properly installed and thereafter maintained shall be directed so that there will not be any objectionable direct glare source visible above a height of five (5) feet from any property or public roadway. “
My house is in a mixed-use zone area of town so I expect the businesses around me to have some impact on my property but three businesses have installed new exterior lighting the past year that clearly violates these regulations. The lights are so bright that they make the bedrooms in the neighboring houses so light that it is very difficult to sleep.
The Academy has installed lights on the north side of South Church which really affects the area. They also have a light on the outside rear of their dorm on Main Street that shines directly into my bedrooms. Last October (10/2021), I talked to the facilities director and asked that the light be removed and his response was (and I quote) “You’re absurd”. Then in November, he said a different light was planned for the dorm. I contacted him again in February of this year since no change had happened and he said there was no time frame for the change. As of right now, a year later, there has been no change to the light. So much for the Academy being a good neighbor and caring about the community.
The Elks Lodge is the second business. They installed a light in the top peak of their building to light their parking area. It also shines directly across the parking lot into my bedroom windows. To their credit, they have been willing to talk to the town compliance officer to solve the problem. They did change the angle downward slightly but that didn’t solve the problem.
The third business to install exterior lighting was just last Friday (9/30/22). St. Johnsbury Psychology Associates on Main Street installed a very large and bright light on the rear of their building for the teeny parking lot they share with the Academy dorm. This light shines directly on my house and it’s almost like daytime in the bedrooms at night.
I have filed complaints with the town zoning department but nothing has been resolved yet.
These problems can be solved. When Human Services opened their facility on Main Street a couple of years ago, there was an exterior light on the building that was causing the same problem. I had one conversation with them about the light and it was taken care of immediately.
Finally, the electrical contractors who install these lights don’t get a free pass. They should know what the town lighting regulations are and should not install lighting that doesn’t comply.
If you are planning on installing outdoor lighting, make sure to check the regulations so you comply. And it would be helpful to go over your plans with your neighbors so you don’t cause problems for them.
David Askren
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
