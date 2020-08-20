Limit the Summer Legislative Session

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vermont, like the rest of the country, is experiencing unusual and challenging times as we try to address the parameters of containing Covid-19. People must focus on staying safe, or getting well; on having children home—and worrying about whether it is safe for them to start school in a few weeks. Almost everything we once took for granted has become more difficult—from shopping, to employment (those fortunate enough to have it), to basic communication beyond the immediate household. This upcoming summer session is not the time to take up major complex legislation. This is especially true with regards to the proposed H. 926, which calls for partial repeal of Act 250 in designated downtowns and village districts, and allows for repeals of previous Act 250 permits without fair adjudication by all original parties (and that’s only part of it.) More than 100 people with specific Act 250 experience testified before HNRFW Committee, pre-Covid. The Senate has not done due diligence, and cannot under Covid-constraints. This upcoming summer session should be limited to the budget and to direct relief for COVID-19.
We see in national politics how The Powers That Be take advantage of Covid-shock to increase wealth and push through policies detrimental to the public good. We think that, here in Vermont, we are not subject to that type of political power play; that we are exceptional, because we know each other, trust what and whom we know, and live in small communities of mostly kind and caring people. While much of this is true—especially of the reasons we want to trust—please beware.
This is exactly the kind of trust being violated by a core group of people who are sure their ideas are the correct ones. They are using their positions of power (and the money behind them) to overrule evidence and push their ideas into law.
