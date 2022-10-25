Lincoln on the Verge By Ted Widmer Is a thoroughly researched and documented book about the 13 perilous days it took for him to reach Washington for his inauguration.
Lincoln’s vision of America was, “…welcoming to all. It was a vision of a moral universe toward a safe haven.”
And we think our times are difficult! In 1814 John Adams wrote “Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes exhausts and murders itself. There never was a Democracy yet, that did not commit suicide.”
Wal Whitman despaired the way the country was run. The Greek democracy 24 centuries earlier had failed. “It had succumbed to all well-known vices of the people: corruption, greed, lust, ethnic hatred, distractibility or simply a fatal indifference.” Sound familiar?
“Charles Francis Adams Jr. described the House of Representatives as a ‘national bear garden’ because of the congressmen who like to stand on their hind legs and roar.”
“To an abolitionist such as William Lloyd Garrison, Washington was a moral swamp as well as a physical one, which ‘stinks in the nostrils of the world.’” It suggested the states were not united, but untied. Such was the gloom and doom of 1860. There were so many hidden agendas all carefully built in to twisted language like secret drawers inside a cabinet.
Can our Democratic Republic survive? So much has changed. But people have not. We need a wise, honest leader to firmly make decisions based on the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Lincoln tilled the ground for those who came later. He spoke of “our children’s children and expressed hope that they would have an equal chance in the race of life.” “The point of history was not so much to blame people for their shortcomings as it was to gain wisdom for the struggles yet to come.” It’s the people who must be the ultimate sentinels of their fate in any democracy worthy of the name.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.