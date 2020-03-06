Lincoln Speech

To the Editor:

At the 1964 NY World’s Fair: Illinois Pavilion I heard a speech. At age 15 it was so inspirational that I bought the record. These words still resonate in my heart and soul. The most important part to me is the section that speaks about the danger to our country.

This is a portion of that speech The full speech can be found at thttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Moments_with_Mr._Lincoln#Original_version

GREAT MOMENTS WITH LYNCOLN

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.