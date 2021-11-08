Line 3 Pipeline
To the Editor:
The Line 3 pipeline has been far from the minds of most Vermonters. It’s time we took notice. The new and wider Line 3, designed to carry Canadian tar-sands oil roughly a thousand miles from Edmonton, Canada, to the headwaters of the Mississippi River, will have double the capacity of its predecessor. Tar-sands require more fossil fuel to extract and transport than conventional oil, and when burned, will add still more CO2 to our atmosphere.
The pipeline, which is likely to emit between 35 and 193 million tons of CO2 annually, (the equivalent of 38 million more cars on our roads) is prone to spills and will have a devastating effect on indigenous Canadian communities. Enbridge and TD Bank, each of which has a major presence in Vermont, are funding this and other pipelines.
The Biden administration has warned repeatedly of impending climate collapse but has yet to take a stand against Line 3. And while we in Vermont have so far been spared the worst effects of global heating, we won’t be for long. Please urge the Biden administration to divest from fossil fuels and shift radically toward renewables. Our lives and those of our children depend on it.
George Plumb
Washington, Vt.
Board member of Buddhist Peace Action Vermont which opposes the new pipeline.
