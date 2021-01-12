Little Bit of History
To the Editor:
In this discussion about the Washington riot,don’t lose site of the fact that in the 1770’s Americans rioted against the British, destroyed their property and killed them. In our history it was hooray for our side. We didn’t have much favor in the British News. New is never fair. There is this old story: Indian Wars; White man wins, brilliant military victory, Indian wins MASSACRE!
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.