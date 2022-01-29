Littleton EMS

The canard that a municipality can better control the quality of ambulance service, even if it can’t control the costs, with a town operated paramedic ambulance service, rather than contracting the service out to a private company, can have a rather insidious interpretation depending on what you mean by “quality”.
Paramedics across the U.S. are predominately white males, with only minimal and begrudging representation of women or minorities in the ranks. To many, hiring decisions that maintain the dominance of white males on ambulances carries the aura of maintaining quality within the service. This implicit, and sometimes explicit, bias is easily overlooked in rural, predominately white areas, and for some, even bringing the issue up is ridiculous. Yet, demographics change.
Going forward permanently with a town operated paramedic service in Littleton could be a very good thing, but only if “diversity” is considered as part of the meaning of quality.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.