Littleton Living

To the Editor:

I remember one day so long ago about a letter to you about the reason that I love living in Littleton!

Well, last night I really couldn’t sleep, maybe because of the yellow peeps I ate just before bed or the quietness of our home.

I dreamt/thought of sitting on our front stairs on a cushion and listening to the quiet and the air was so calm. A few street lights were even shaded. They were not as bright, it was so quiet I could hear the beats of my heart. I saw in the park on the tar a fat raccoon that walked over to the grass and made a few sounds and all of a sudden three little baby raccoons came out of the fence area, caught up with their mom and headed up the park toward my neighbor’s yard. There wasn’t any dogs barking, no cars cruising by, no bass beating from tunes going by, just really very, very still and quiet.

