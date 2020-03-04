Littleton Opera House

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Before you vote, there is a better option for the Opera House management.
In wanting to take over the total building responsibilities of Littleton’s opera house, the Upstage Players seem to seek to promote themselves, develop their own professional arts theatre, and suit their own vision. It is not a good idea. Indeed, there are better ideas when the recent rhetoric and coverage is set aside.
There is a far better solution and a necessary one for the community. Just as the former Main Street, Inc. was responsible for Littleton being named the National Main Street of America, and the Chamber of Commerce had the best marketing committee, leading to the development of events that brought great success to the community and their business members. The Opera House itself became vibrant again after the removal of town offices Fire & Police departments, and it is time to find a permanent solution for the Opera House town property with an operation and purpose that has no tax effect as it should sustain itself and preserve our Opera House/Town building for generations to come.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.