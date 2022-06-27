Littleton’s Riverwalk

To the Editor:

To the Citizens of Littleton:

As a longtime resident of Littleton and one who walks the Riverwalk several times a week, I support keeping much of the river environs to remain as it is. I attended one of the charrettes in May 2019 and spoke of protecting much of the woods by keeping to a minimum the removal of trees and bushes. Doing so helps promote the bird life that comes to live there.

This past summer and again this spring, I observed a beautiful family of American redstarts as well as a family of red-eyed vireos when walking the Riverwalk. These birds and many others need the woods and bushes that exist there along the Ammonoosuc River and its environs.

I urge the Littleton River District Commission members to PLEASE keep to a minimum the removal of trees and bushes along the river and its surrounds. This will keep habitat for birds and will also promote a healthier environment for our town citizens and for the many visitors who enjoy the Littleton Riverwalk.

Patricia Kellogg

Littleton, N.H.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.