Littleton’s Riverwalk

As a longtime resident of Littleton and one who walks the Riverwalk several times a week, I support keeping much of the river environs to remain as it is. I attended one of the charrettes in May 2019 and spoke of protecting much of the woods by keeping to a minimum the removal of trees and bushes. Doing so helps promote the bird life that comes to live there.
This past summer and again this spring, I observed a beautiful family of American redstarts as well as a family of red-eyed vireos when walking the Riverwalk. These birds and many others need the woods and bushes that exist there along the Ammonoosuc River and its environs.
I urge the Littleton River District Commission members to PLEASE keep to a minimum the removal of trees and bushes along the river and its surrounds. This will keep habitat for birds and will also promote a healthier environment for our town citizens and for the many visitors who enjoy the Littleton Riverwalk.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.