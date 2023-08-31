Littleton Speaks Meeting

Last night Wednesday, August 30th 2023 at the opera house in Littleton, a meeting was taking place in regard ( Littleton Speaks. An Interactive Community Conversation) which I attended because I care about Littleton and the citizens that live here. Before the meeting, I made sure that all the officers of the town including the Town Manager and the Selectmen Board were informed of such meeting and I asked them to attend and collaborate to the discussion that took place. I also informed the reporter of the Caledonia-Record newspaper ( Robert Blechl ) to come to the meeting and learn about what problem Littleton has, and write a good article for the newspaper making sure that the citizens of Littleton will keep well informed about the situation.
Meetings like this don’t happen every day, and I was very disappointed that no one from the town office came to the meeting, no Town Manager or the Selectmen to hear to conversation about the community problem that started to arise in town. Also, I got to remind Mr. Blechl the report from the Caledonian-Record to be more professional in his job and inform the Citizens who live in this town and buy the paper, about any news regarding Littleton. We who attended the Meeting want to Thank the Chief of Police Paul Smith who was there and listened to the Community Conversation, and the problems that we have in town. I am very sorry that an action like this happens in a small town like Littleton. The Selectmen aren’t qualified to be on top of the situation that we have right now, and for that, I suggest that they RESIGN and go back on their original jobs. We,citizens deserve better representatives to take care all of us that vote for them.
