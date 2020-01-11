Littleton Storage Site
To the Editor:
The proposed Littleton storage site does NOT meet ZBA requirements.
The proposed use of a parcel of land on Foster Hill Road for a Battery Energy Storage System has met with many questions and concerns. Many residents have raised questions about the looks, property values and safety of the proposed use.
I attended the packed meeting and having previously served on the ZBA for many years, I was interested in how the land owner or developer planned to answer the required 5 point criteria for a variance. I was expecting some detailed account of how this would fit with the ordinance and master plan but could find none. Instead I found their answers to be quite lame. To say there is a hardship because the abutting property has a substation on it is like saying “Hey, the lot next door has a fuel pump so I can build a refinery!” There is nothing of special conditions that distinguish this property from others in the area. The Purpose of the Rural zone (4.02.04) is to “maintain the integrity of rural-oriented activities within Littleton “
