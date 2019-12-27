Litus Energy Storage LLC
To the Editor:
Currently Litus Energy Storage LLC is seeking a variance from the Town of Littleton zoning board for a permit to construct a Lithium-Ion battery storage facility (trailer park) on Foster Hill Road. This Facility would be the first of its kind and size in New England in an area that is zoned as rural. Along with being rural, it is also a dead-end road that would include nineteen (19) families beyond the proposed facility site. If and when a catastrophic event/fire occurs, it will leave all of the nineteen (19) families stranded with no way out and in no way in a safe place to be. This location appears not to have been well thought out with safety in mind for all the Foster Hill residents.
The Fire Chief of Littleton also serves as the town Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) has publicly said he is concerned that “this is beyond our scope” and that the Littleton Fire Department is not prepared for a fire that could occur at this facility. The Chief also stated he was not comfortable sending his crew and risking their lives to try to fight a fire in a rural area that has no municipal water to help contain the fire. Currently there is no codes that are adopted by the state of New Hampshire for this type of facility.
Growing up as a child you were always taught to respect someone with authority and do as you are told. I hope the Littleton Zoning Board listens to the Chief who is the AHJ as well as the residents of Foster Hill and deny the variance for the facility to move forward. This facility will not create any new jobs for residents in our town, it will be monitored remotely so how will that benefit our town? Is the actual tax revenue more important to our town or is the nineteen (19) families lives that are now in jeopardy of being stranded on Foster Hill worth more. Hopefully it does not come down to dollars versus lives.
