Live and Let Live/The Emperor’s New Clothes
To the Editor:
The new rainbow road signs scattered across the North Country bear the words “Live and Let Live,” which was first recorded by the Dutch in the ”Ancient Merchant Law” published in 1622. The Cambridge Dictionary defines this idiom to mean that people should accept the way others live and behave, especially if they do things in a different way. This philosophy is basically requiring us to remove ourselves from the larger issues at hand and ignore individual behaviors, even if it’s expressing concerns about child sexualization in opposition to tolerance, intelligence, and good faith. There is a very high price to pay for avoiding conversations that impact the most vulnerable of our society (the children).
The Drag Queen Story Hour’s mission statement is clear, “Drag Queen Story Hour celebrates reading through the glamorous art of drag. Our chapter network creates diverse, accessible, and culturally-inclusive family programming where kids can express their authentic selves and become bright lights of change in their communities.”
Drag queen “Gothy Kendoll” (aka Samual David Handley) explained to PinkNews, “A lot of kids identify with dressing up, with exploring gender and sexuality.” Kendoll insists that DSH events are just harmless fun and provide spaces for children to be themselves.
However, some drag performers have criticized DSH by indicating drag is a sexualized art form and inappropriate for children. Kitty Demure has openly spoken out against DSH in numerous forms of independent media, podcasts, and interviews.
“My problem is this: they are there for an agenda. They’re not there to read Alice In Wonderland and just leave. They’re there to talk about gender. They’re there to talk about being different, and, you know, then the whole lifestyle gets talked about - homosexuality, trans issues, the 10 million genders that we now have; you know, they’ll tell boys ‘hey you can be a girl if you want.’
These are topics that are not meant for a child’s mind. You know, they don’t even know what they want for dinner. It’s like, how do they know anything about gender and sex and sexuality? They’re educating the kids on these issues.”
Many inquire about the DSH agenda that Kitty Demure (aka William Browning) speaks of. The idea of the DSH program was conceived by Harris Kornstein, stage name “Lil Hot Mess,” University of Arizona professor, DSH board member, and performer. Kornstein along with queer theorist Harper Keenan went on to write “Drag Pedagogy: The Playful Practice of Queer Imagination in Early Childhood.” These coauthors blatantly describe the teaching methods, learning activities, and assignments behind DSH.
Our community can stay silent and look the other way from DSH (live and let live) or more closely examine their pedagogy. In many respects DQSH aims to break taboos that have already been broken, to upend self-assurance, and to implant a measure of confusion in children. Ironically two hundred years after this idiom was coined on paper, Danish author Hans Christian Andersen went on to write the literary folktale “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” The title of Andersen’s book is now commonly recognized as a figure of speech implying something obvious and embarrassing that is politely ignored or that goes unacknowledged. Drag Story Hour just may be the current narrative of the 19th century fairytale. The two Danish idioms (Live and Let Live and The Emperor’s New Clothes) are now intertwined in our North Country.
Drag Queen Story Hour was built on the logical fallacy of using an “art to read books to kids in libraries, schools, and bookstores.” Unfortunately, the reality is DSH isn’t fiction, but is a dangerous ideology encouraging innocent children to reject gender norms. The “Live and Let Live” signs dispersed across our beautiful landscape provoke the population to widely accept DSH as true and praiseworthy by virtue of an unwillingness to criticize or be seen going against popular “progressive” opinion. The naked king pridefully parading in the streets has been replaced with a man dressed as a hyperbolic caricature of a woman in a wig, heavy makeup, a sparkly gown, and high heels, pridefully parading around little ones with a book in his hands.
DSH’s agenda will eventually be exposed just like the Emperor and his tailors in Andersen’s folklore. The difference is that DSH is a fabricated story that is intended to deceive and corrupt its audience. Hans Christian’s classic tale has a moral to be honest and speak up for what is right where at the end the innocent child exposes the truth. The North Country might want to consider complimentary signs to “Live and Let Live - Everyone Belongs” that read “The Emperor’s New Clothes- Protect Childhood Innocence.”
Cassandra Percey
Lancaster, N. H.
