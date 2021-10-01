Live Free and Die
To the Editor:
During the Black Plague (1347-1352) 30 percent of the human population died. Humans were quarantined (separated) if exposed to the contagious infection. Masks were also worn and contaminated areas were disinfected to reduce the spread of the infection. During that time period, there were no vaccines or antibiotics.
The COVID pandemic seems like we humans are living in a movie horror story, because we have not experienced a pandemic before. In reality, pandemics have been around since the beginning of time. We are living in a more globalized and crowded world making us more vulnerable to contagious disease. As the human population explodes so will the contagious diseases. We humans must work together to fight the enemy in this new kind of war. Thanks to medical science we now have safe and effective vaccines to help us win this war.
Vaccines against contagious infections have been around for many hundreds of years. Systematic implementation has been practiced since the 18th century. Vaccines work by injecting a tiny amount of the infection into a human. That way the immune system is alerted to recognize its enemy and kill it.
Here is the shortlist of the contagious infections that have vaccines: Smallpox, SARS, MERS, Cholera, Plague, Rabies, Polio, Yellow fever, Shingles, Black death/Spanish Flu, Eboli, Swine Flu, Typhoid fever, Measles, Hepatitis, Anthrax, Whooping cough, Influenza, COVID and more. Today, children must have a series of vaccines (set by the state) including Chickenpox, Diphtheria, influenza, Hepatitis, Human Papillomavirus, Pertussis before entering school.
While I understand there needs to be a careful balance of rights on the spectrum from individual freedom to public safety, balance is essential. The unvaccinated can maintain their freedom by staying home instead of contaminating fellow employees at the workplace - protecting their right to be safe. The vaccinated public does not have the right to force you to get vaccinated, thus protecting your right to be free.
The government does not plan to put the vaccine in salad dressing. They also have no plans to run around with a couple of straight-jackets to locate and then inject you with the COVID vaccine. Although, there have been times….
When society loses balance, it leads to chaos. Hospital ICU beds are filled to the brink. It is a crisis that could have been avoided if the majority of humans took advantage of the vaccine earlier, before it mutated. The new variant is highly transmittable; it will continue to spread. Obstruction by failure to take advantage of the vaccine, wear a mask, and refusal to avoid high risk settings during a pandemic - impedes public safety. It is for this reason the government must act to impose mandates for workplace employees. Under the OSHA Act “Employers are responsible for providing a safe and healthy workplace free from recognized hazards likely to cause death or serious physical harm.”
The Government is responsible for “creating and enforcing the rules of society and public service … such as public safety, health and welfare”. Laws have been designed and enforced to protect us from ourselves, for example, we are not allowed to: drink and drive, carry guns to schools, poison our rivers/air, and more. Freedom is not free. Accessing your right to freedom is offset by accessing my right to freedom (you can’t randomly kill me and I can’t randomly kill you).
I have taken the liberty and tinkered with New Hampshire’s state motto to better reflect reality: “Live free & die”. Yes, you Goober-heads have a right to be free, but do not expect us (vaccinated) to shed a tear while you gasp for your last breath of air in a lonely hospital bed. We are saving our tears for the overworked heath care workers and the at-risk groups of children under 12 and the elderly; those individuals that you may have infected and possibly killed due to your self-satisfying right to be free (versus your selflessness protect the public good). Everyone deserves to be safe.
Doreen Chambers
Williamstown, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.