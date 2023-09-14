Live Free or Die. Death is not the worst of evils. - General John Stark.
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has been assessed by Dennis Kucinich, campaign manger for Democratic Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “While we were relieved to learn that it appears the voters of Georgia will have their votes counted, it doesn’t change the underlying truth. Three days after President Biden announced his re-election, the supposedly impartial DNC chair endorsed Mr. Biden and began expenditures on behalf of the Biden campaign.
The DNC has refused to sponsor debates, relying on a made-up precedent that ignores the fact that there has not been a significant primary challenge to an incumbent in more than 40 years. The DNC has also proceeded to disenfranchise the voters of New Hampshire and Iowa. It is irrefutable that the DNC IS the Biden campaign and the Biden campaign IS the DNC. All rule interpretations must be seen through that lens. The Biden campaign is setting the rules and can move the goalposts at will. We are simply stating the obvious and its implications for the primaries. We move forward, having proved our point.”
My fellow Vermont DNC supporters have been duped. They eagerly follow corruption and deceit with obedience and zeal. Their loyalty has been misplaced. I encourage Vermont Progressives to read the Constitution of the Vermont and ascend to it with the same passion and loyalty they give to tyrants.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.