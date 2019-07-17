“Live Free” with Zoning
To the Editor:
“Live free” has two meanings, in New Hampshire or anywhere else: it means having the freedom to pursue happiness, but also the freedom from needless threats to your safety, security, peace and quiet, and bank account. I hope my fellow voters in Dalton will correctly see the opportunity to create a Zoning Board as a way for us to live more freely.
The choice seems simple to me: without any kind of zoning, the outcomes are a sure thing—any person or corporation can do what they want without consulting anyone else affected. All that zoning does is to change each result from sure to “maybe.” A zoning board could still look the other way on many, most, or all proposed developments, but it just might delay, block, or (most importantly) modify some of the worst ideas that come down the pike.
I went to a barbecue that Casella Waste Systems sponsored earlier this month, and spoke at length with their chief local engineer. When I expressed surprise that Dalton was one of the 19 towns in NH without zoning (I’ve since read that 98% of the population of NH lives in towns or cities with zoning), he said “why do you think we’re here?”
He told me that Casella also prefers to acquire pristine sites for their new landfills, explaining that if they site a landfill in an area that already has industrial activity, they can’t be sure whether any new-found contamination of the water or air there is due to their own activity. This makes sense from a legal-liability perspective, but runs counter to the goal of keeping pristine areas as they are.
I was particularly interested in the map on display of the Casella landfill site, which states that the groundwater under the site is “inferred to flow towards Alder Brook” and away from Forest Lake. When I asked the engineer when and how they would go from “inferring” the flow direction to actually measuring it, he replied that they would only be determining the depth of the groundwater at various locations, and “assuming” that it flows from areas where it is shallower to areas where it is deeper. Unfortunately, groundwater doesn’t always obey that kind of hopeful assumption.
I am relatively new to the area, having bought a shuttered cabin on Forest Lake two years ago. But I have been enjoying the White Mountains since the 1970s, have worked on Mt. Washington, and am hiking the last of the 48 NH 4000-footers next month. I don’t know for sure if siting a large landfill, largely serving trash generated out of our area, is a bad idea in close proximity to the treasure that is Forest Lake. But I know I’d like Dalton to have a process whereby residents can discuss whether, when, and how to site this landfill. Without zoning, we have no voice and no recourse. That’s no way to “live free.”
Adam Finkel
Dalton, New Hampshire
