Live & Let Live

Despite 12 years of parochial education at the hands of the nuns of Notre Dame and the Christian Brothers, I have not identified as a follower of the Christian faith for a very long time. That said, I do not begrudge, judge, or condemn whatever faith one chooses to practice, or not. I believe that to be a very personal choice that helps provide comfort to help cope with the many trials and tribulations of this life. If I subscribe to any “religion” it is in the tenet of love.
The ongoing war against women, queer folk, people of color, and non-Christians being waged by so-called believers of the word of Christ has been going on for a very long time. The recent disturbing events in the “Live Free or Die” State and here in the Northeast Kingdom indicate that these preachers of hate have become emboldened to believe that it is somehow okay to instill their beliefs on people who do not see the world as they do. If you do not believe in their convictions then you will suffer the wrath of the vengeful god whom they worship. Is there any wonder why the belief in such dogma is in such decline and the nonjudgemental belief of live and let live is becoming the accepted norm?
From what I know about the stories of Jesus is that he was a gentle, loving, and enlightened man who railed against injustice, advocated for the poor, and hung out with twelve other dudes who worshiped the ground he walked on. He was betrayed by one of the twelve in a fit of jealous rage and was put to death by an oppressive regime for being what in today’s term would be identified as a leftist revolutionary radical. The Jesus I know loved everybody for their humanity and did not judge people by the color of their skin, who they loved, or how much money they had.
So my request to these purveyors of hate who call themselves christians, is to stop terrorizing the gentle, kind, and loving people of our community. To look within for the root causes of your fear and phobia that feeds your hatred and to remember that despite your faults, Jesus probably still loves you too.
