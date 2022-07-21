Living in a New Time From the Past

Christian fundamentalists have worked for decades to overturn Roe v. Wade and now they’ve succeeded. Those who are against a woman having a choice to terminate her own pregnancy believe that a growing fetus is a human being that is being killed. They are anti-abortion and anti-choice. There are also those who believe that decision should be left up to the pregnant woman herself according to her own beliefs and circumstances. They are not pro-abortion, but pro-choice.
Anti-choice people tend to cite their religious beliefs to justify their opinions, arguing the Bible tells them having an abortion is a sin.
It does not.
Exodus 21:22-25, among other passages, suggest that a growing fetus is property of the mother and not a human being. They argue the Bible tells them a fetus is a living person, sometimes even from the moment of conception so it is a sin to “kill” it.
It does not.
Genesis 2:7 says that a person is not a human being until it takes its first breath. The book of Numbers even describes a priest giving a woman a recipe to induce a miscarriage. But the Bible is translated into such archaic sentence structures that people go to classes to understand it, based on the understanding of the person teaching the classes.
Scientists, who understand biology without the interference of any faith-based beliefs, say a fetus is simply not a human being until it can survive on its own outside the womb.
America is not a Christian nation. Our framers warned against the undue influence of any religion on our government. President John Adams even codified in the Treat of Tripoli that we are not a Christian nation. We have forgotten that. Making abortions illegal will have a devastating effect on minority and rural women who may not have the ability to travel to another state to obtain abortion services, forcing them to bring a fetus to term, saddling them with a child that they didn’t want and can’t afford to have. These laws will not stop abortion – only safe abortions. Women will once again die by trying to abort their own pregnancies. These religious laws will only put more people on welfare and create more emotionally damaged, impoverished, and unwanted children sentenced to a dismal life.
Women must have autonomy over their own bodies just as men do. We are not incubators. Our government should not be making laws based on any religious beliefs.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.