Living With Pain
To the Editor:
An Open letter to Governor Scott, the state
legislature and the medical community.
My name is Jim, I am a 75 year old man. I live in a little log cabin on the edge of the woods in West Burke. I have endured acute sciatica for over the past twenty years and last October it went into overdrive. I now know that my L5 nerve (one of the three that makeup the sciatic nerve) in my left leg was being so acutely constricted that it “died” and lost all function. It did not go gently into that good night. It took about a month of agony to finally shuffle off this mortal coil. I’ve always been crazy, but this pain was making me insane. It was far worse than the last attack back in 2004,constant pain that no change of physical position helped, barely able to eat or sleep (so bad I had to pee sitting down and walk like Groucho). The pain was tearing me apart both mentally and physically, so much so that I thought it might do me in.
Due to medical conditions I am unable to take over the counter pain medication. What I needed was opioids, not a whole lot, just enough to make the pain go away for a few hours a day for a few days. (After weeks of constant pain all you want is for it to stop, even if it’s only a brief respite).
In 2004 I had no doctor but I was younger and stronger now I’m a frail geezer and I had a doctor.
So I went to my doctor at the local clinic, fully aware of the situation concerning the CDC and the opioid crisis, hoping that a few pills for an old man would be no big deal.
Well I was wrong! Without going into the details of my medical history or what transpired with my doctor, all I can say is that I got more grief than relief. After arguing and begging with the doctor, the excuses given to me for refusing pain medication to an old man were extremely lame and made no sense to me. Suggesting a referral to physical therapy as a remedy for someone who is in immediate debilitating pain seemed not only ridiculous but also insulting. It seemed to me that my own doctor was more concerned about her pill count with the DEA than my well being. That perception on my part (whether real or imagined) infuriated me. I totally lost it and blew up, leaving the clinic screaming a torrent of obscenities. It’s not something that I’m proud of at all, but that’s what 3 weeks of constant pain and little sleep will do.
I did eventually get a few pills, definitely not enough to break the pain. So, I did what I thought I needed to do to survive and went to the streets (paying big bucks for what would have cost me pennies by prescription.) That’s what it has come to!!
All that I got out of my doctor visit was a load of aggravation that probably sent my BP through the roof (I’m lucky that my aorta didn’t blow again).
I would have been better off just staying home and suffering through. I think a little honesty, empathy and respect would have gone a long way. Instead, I was made to feel like a dope addict, a cry baby and I left there an insane fool.
Compared to all that is going on in this world today my little tale of woe doesn’t amount to a hill of beans. As trivial as it is, it still didn’t have to happen. What is really important is trying to get the law changed so this doesn’t happen to anyone again.
I’m still here, so I guess the pain didn’t kill me. (That’s the thing about pain, it does not kill you outright and it’s not quantifiable so it is easy for doctors to dismiss it if they have any doubts). It certainly didn’t add to my quality of life and probably to some degree diminished the amount of time I have left on this planet.
THERE IS NO UPSIDE TO PAIN!!!
Originally, I was mad as hell and yearned for revenge on the doctor, who I thought (with good reason) had done me wrong. That was until I happened upon Don’t Punish Pain. On the morning of November 11th on 1A(https://the1a.org)a daily show on NPR, the title was Against the Pain and I learned of two associated groups Don’t Punish Pain Rally (Facebook page) and The Doctor Patient Forum website where I found out that bills had been passed in Arizona, Rhode Island, Oklahoma and right next door in New Hampshire, that set their doctors free to prescribe whatever they see fit without fear of retribution. I’m not going to bother citing all the information and statistics available on this website, save for one. That is: As the amount of pills prescribed went down, the number of overdoses went up. If you want to know more you can go there yourself and read the shocking stories of people who suffered much worse pain and indignities than myself, and the harm being done by these draconian guidelines. These bills were passed unanimously in both Oklahoma and Rhode Island (not sure about NH), not one person of either party voted no.
The original impetus for my writing this letter was that of complaint but complaining in itself is useless without offering solutions. I’m no longer angry with my doctor. Anger is only useful in a fist fight. I have empathy for the predicament she was put in considering the current situation concerning the prescribing of opioids. If this happened before 2016 I’m sure there would have been a different outcome.
It’s time that we Vermonters got on the right side of history and liberated our good doctors to practice their noble craft without big brother looking over their shoulder.
They say Vermont has more geezers here per capita than any other state. Old folks don’t have a monopoly on pain, there’s plenty to go around. So this is a matter that should be of concern to all Vermonters. If you’ve lived to be my age without you or a loved one experiencing chronic or debilitating pain, consider yourself fortunate.
Governor Scott, I’ve listened to all your press conferences and heard you repeat over and over about your concern for our most vulnerable, our senior citizens. You’re a good man, and I believe you when you say that.You have it in your power to do something to make life a lot easier for senior citizens and all other chronic pain sufferers in your state. All I’m asking of you is 15 minutes of your time, check out the above-mentioned site and the New Hampshire bill and give the matter some thought. The cooperation of physicians, pharmacists and the legislature will be needed to make this change come about.
There are certainly many more pressing issues facing the legislature at this time. Hopefully, by next year there will be enough space to give this matter some consideration. In the meantime, there will be a lot of unnecessary pain going down in this state.
I’m a very fortunate man because when the nerve in my leg gave up the ghost, the pain that had been with me for the past 20 years and ruled my life for the last 5 went with it. It was GONE. Hallelujah! Amen!
However, there are thousands more like myself that aren’t so lucky. Eventually some of these unfortunates can no longer bear it and succumb to suicide. Do we count their deaths as under doses? Or what about those who die of strokes due to elevated BP (mine was up to 198) or from bad street drugs? Doctors are not for the most part not held accountable for this, the collateral damage of a failed policy. (That’s starting to change, Google Brent Slone).
It seems grossly unfair to me that because of the irresponsible actions of two groups of people (addicts and the pharmaceutical companies) we the innocent who suffer real pain should be hung out to dry. This just ain’t right! My mother taught me when you see something is wrong you open your big mouth. So I’m opening my big mouth and hoping to start the conversation in Vermont. Somebody has to! I know that legislators won’t do anything ‘till they hear it from the people first. I’m hoping to attract enough like-minded people to maybe actually have a rally in the spring.
I’m just a little old man with no computer skills, no presence on social media, I can barely walk and don’t even own a car, so I can’t really do much myself but I can still talk. You’re welcome to call me any day between noon and 5pm. My number is 802-272-2953. I receive email at MrCheeseface@hotmail.com but do not chat.
I thank you for your attention.
Jim De Pierro
West Burke, Vt.
.
