Lobbying Costs

VTDigger recently published a ”Final Reading” (its political team’s daily dish on goings on inside the statehouse) titled “Hey, big spenders”. It disclosed information reported to the VT Secretary of State about the “special interests” lobbying the VT Legislature, and how much money each is putting into its lobbying efforts. At the top of the list is St. Johnsbury Academy, which, according to VTDigger “has consistently paid lobbyists $130,000 or more each biennium since as early as 2015”, and over $32K for this January and some of December ’21. Interestingly, the third highest spender this past January was Burr and Burton Academy, another VT high school, at nearly $16K.
I expect that SJA, just a single (quasi-) private high school serving less than 1000 students, about 40% of whom are sent by the Town of St. Johnsbury, has sound justification for being the highest spending lobbyist in VT. $130K over two years is roughly the annual tuition cost for 3 St. Johnsbury students attending SJA. Town Meeting is just around the corner. It would be timely, reassuring and enlightening for the residents and property tax payers of St. Johnsbury to have that justification articulated here in the Caledonian-Record, perhaps by SJA Headmaster Howell in one of her occasional and much appreciated Guest Commentaries.
