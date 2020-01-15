Local Demographic Reality
To the Editor:
In northern New England, the population here represents the extreme of an aging America, where old white folks like me dominate at the same time that the rest of the country is much younger and racially diverse. Rural New England, and Vermont in particular, is becoming an old white person’s reservation, and yet this area’s hopes for social and economic vibrancy are dependent on an influx of that younger, racially diverse population that is booming in the Southern and Western United States.
Yet, that likely won’t happen until the South and West become unlivable over the next few decades due to overwhelming heat, repetitive dangerous storms, and a severe lack of water. Then an area like ours might become attractive as a refuge for citizens still capable of having babies.
In the meantime, I am learning bingo and hoping my Social Security check doesn’t bounce before I’m dead.
