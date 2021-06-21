Local Media Collapse
To the Editor:
Having nearly attained the age of threescore years and ten (“Ah, but I was so much older then / I’m younger than that now” - Bob Dylan, 1964), I gaze longingly from my lofty perch at that which was; that which still remains and that which is fast slipping away - to leave us with a whole lot of nothingness.
I am responding to Jack Shafer’s Guest Commentary of 6/18/21 “Blame Readers For Local Media Collapse”. What an informative article! It addressed in great detail a subject about which I’ve long had questions and struggled to understand in all its complexity. Thank you.
Local news is so important. It helps keep municipal, county and state-level officials on their better behavior and informs us as to matters directly affecting our corner of the world. Even social columns of days gone by fulfilled a useful purpose; e.g., “Farmer Jones’s garden has yielded a bumper crop of zucchini this year and he is leaving a basketful of these vegetables daily next to his mailbox free for the taking.”…”Maude Smith, a student at the Farmington, ME normal school, has returned to the bosom of her family on Cherry Valley Road for the month of August.”…”The Ladies Aid Society is planning their annual Strawberry Festival for July 15. Proceeds will be used toward the purchase of new hymnals.”…”The long-awaited nuptials of Rose Bloom and Cornelius Field were held this Saturday past at the Methodist Church. The ceremony was followed by a reception in the vestry and a lovely time was had by all those in attendance.”
These seemingly inconsequential bits and pieces of peoples’ lives brightened - if only momentarily - the day to day sameness of that which was often a hand-to-mouth existence; thereby strengthening the fabric of the community and the bonds between its inhabitants.
My family owned their 100 acre farm in central ME from 1877 - 2018. I attended the same church as did 5 previous generations of the Chases starting with my great-great-great-grandfather.
Having been born in the midst of a series of snowstorms in March 1952, the mile-long road to our family’s house was a muddy expanse. Travel by automobile was unthinkable. Necessity being the mother of invention, my 75 year old grandfather hitched up the wagon and a team of horses to carry my parents and me to the top of Baldwin Hill.
While modern technology may have brought us many so-called advantages, there have also arisen elements of a negative nature. Fewer people are reading books and newspapers; being immersed instead in the mind-numbing, murky depths of Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and a vast array of other available social media platforms.
We have become so keyboard-dependent that cursive handwriting is no longer taught in our school systems. The Palmer Method was considered de rigueur up to and including 8th grade when I was a student.
And so it goes, dear reader. We are teetering on the edge of a precipice. Do we ignore the threat or do we choose to try and save the very things which have served us well for so long?
Roberta Chase Bettencourt
Littleton, N. H.
