Local Republicans Candidates
To the Editor:
Twelve local Republican candidates placed an ad in the CR (9/5&6/20) telling NEK voters what Republicans stand for. They should have saved their money. We all know where Republicans stand on the environment, education, taxes, regulations and guns!
What we don’t know is where any of these candidates stand when it comes to the leader of their Party. They do not get to ignore the elephant in the room. They are Republicans. Trump is their leader. Voters deserve to know where they stand.
My questions to each of these twelve candidates are: Do you agree with Trump when he urged people, on more than one occasion, to vote twice (by mail and in person) which, of course, is illegal? Do you agree with Trump that those who served in Vietnam were suckers and those who died for their Country were losers? Do you care that Trump has told the American people more than 20,000 lies during his first term? Do you care that Trump admitted on tape (more than once) that he downplayed Coronavirus to prevent “panic” and as a result, the US ranks 11th highest out of 215 nations in terms of total Covid-19 cases per million population as well as total Covid-19 deaths per million population?
