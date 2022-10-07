Look At the Big Picture
To the Editor:
Don’t be a single-issue voter, and one issue is all that the Democrats have. No one is going to be happy with every position taken by politicians. This is true of both parties. The mid-term elections this November, and the Presidential election in two years are the most important in my entire lifetime.
We all need to look at what is happening to our country-every aspect of it. If you feel that we are worse off now than before the Democrats took control, then do something about it-vote. That is the only way that we can turn things around. Get everyone that you know to do the same- vote! The very existence of our country depends on it, and every vote counts!
Monuments of the Founding Fathers have been torn down, our history is being destroyed. Patriotism is being ridiculed. Crime is out of control in our cities. Our police have become targets. Over 2,000,000 illegals from dozens of countries are overrunning our borders every year (including MS-13 members, drug dealers, criminals of all sorts, etc.) They cost our taxpayers billions. Our children are being brainwashed. They are being indoctrinated- even in kindergarten with sex changes, wokeism, Critical Race Theory, etc. and if parents object to the curriculum in their schools, the FBI is labeling them terrorists! Supplies in every industry are scarce. We can’t even get ships unloaded! Inflation is the worst in over 40 years- and projected to worsen. By all normal determining measures, we are already in a recession- and we have not seen the bottom yet! Food, fuel oil, propane and diesel are twice what they were before the Democrats took control, and gasoline has started to move up again. Fuel oil is projected to be over $5/gallon this winter. America first should be our policy. Our foreign policy, oh, I forgot- we don’t have one! Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China are thumbing their noses at us. We have virtually no industries left in this country. We are totally dependent on China. Taxes for all Americans are going to go up- (and not just the rich) to pay for Bidens radical, extravagant agenda. Biden wants to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to snoop on your tax returns, bank accounts and related things. We are over 30 trillion in debt and the Democrats come up with trillion dollar expenditures one after the other. This is the cause of inflation along with the handouts, (which are attempts to buy votes for the Democrats). Nobody wants to work. Why should they? They make more money staying home and collecting free money! Our Constitution and our Bill of rights are under attack. Free speech exists only for the left. The media is so biased that you can’t believe a word of what they say or print. Big Tech knows everything that you do on the internet. The government is watching you. If you use the wrong pronouns you could lose your job!
We are on the fast track to socialism and total government control. If these things embody what you think America should be like, then vote Democratic. If not, then for the very existence of our country and our future generations, do your part and vote Republican!
Legal immigrants that have come here from communist and socialist countries have all said the same thing- they fled their homelands for the US because of persecution and lack of freedoms there, and now they are witnessing the same things happening here! They are warning us. Sadly, many Americans are oblivious to this, and when they finally wake up, it will be too late.
Ron Willoughby
Haverhill, N. H.
