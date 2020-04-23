Look Forward To Each Day’s Issue
To the Editor:
Your publication’s April 22 editorial page was especially thought-provoking. Admittedly, my first thought was disbelief that two readers were offended enough by certain recent political cartoons to write to you about it. That’s the beauty of our society, though; we’re still allowed to express our opinions.
It’s always been my understanding that a political cartoonist’s job was to lampoon politicians; regardless of party affiliation. Some politicians by their inherent nature provide more fodder than others for the professional cartoonists. Yes, some of the cartoons may occasionally push the limits of good taste, but they should always make the viewer think. Since I can’t draw very well myself, I also enjoy the cartoons for the skill of the artists, and artists they truly are.
In the same edition of the C-R was an LTE from a Mr. K of St. J. lambasting you all for this very topic; he believes that the paper is filled with “anti”-everything. He even expressed a deep offense toward the April 11 editorial cartoon which depicted Christ’s resurrection from the tomb. Well, huh. I must be the most ignorant of hicks because I interpreted that picture very differently. To me, it was a nicely-drawn reminder of the true meaning of Easter, which has nothing to do with bunnies. To me, it was not an attack on Christians at all, but an homage to all believers - whether they warm a church pew each week or not.
