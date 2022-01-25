Look on the Bright Side - Part 2

Ok then. Inflation as of 25 Jan is 7.1%, the highest in over 40 years. The Biden administration is talking about sending our troops to the NATO countries close to Ukraine. Russia, China and Iran all appear to be ready to take advantage of our feckless president and move to expanding their territories by force. China is still imprisoning millions of it’s citizens for their religion while the Biden family reaps financial rewards for their business agreement with the CCP.
The State of Vermont eagerly await billions of dollars in federal funds so they can spend some proportion of it on “social justice”, “climate justice”, “migrant (illegal alien) justice” and “economic justice” before taking care of citizen-based concerns for infrastructure, citizen welfare and a massive unfinanced obligation to teachers and governmental workers it promised benefits.
…. but thankfully those mean tweets that offended everyone are gone.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.