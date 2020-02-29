Losing Our Minds, Part 2
To the Editor:
Did you know that those people crying about global warming say nothing or do nothing about the high cost of education in Vermont. They are in with the school unions which cause the cost of education to be 80 percent of school budgets.Then on town meeting day we pass the school budget proving again. ”We have lost our minds.”
This is Ron Pal: appreciate that you don’t lose your mind.
Ron Pal
