Losing Your Newspaper
To the Editor:
I am a big supporter of our local newspaper and so was happy to read the Guest Opinion in Friday’s edition October 22. I get the Caledonian-Record in the mail every day plus I pay $12.00 for a digital subscription even though I don’t need to. People ask me why do you waste $12.00 a month when you get the newspaper anyway. I answer: “To support our newspaper.” “Our newspaper has articles that tell both sides of the story which at times half of the people don’t like to hear. It’s just like people that don’t like to hear Fox News and “For Democracy?” like to shut it down. I would like to see a survey showing what percentage of Republicans buy the newspaper vs Democrats. I bet I know the answer.What do you people think out there?
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
(1) comment
Hey Ron, you know where I stand!!
