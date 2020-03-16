Lost Our Minds
To the Editor:
I tried to find on the internet on the numbers of Vermonters with mental health issues. I couldn’t. Be that as it may, remember editorials and letters-to-the-editor are one’s opinion. I just looked at the bills in the Vt legislature. From that, my opinion, Vermonters have lost their minds. They proved it again by voting for Bernie Sanders.
This is Ron Pal Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I appreciate yours.
Ron Pal
