Lost Our Way
To the Editor:
Today there are a lot of people who call themselves politically correct. I am not one of them.
Our legislators need to know that not everybody wants to go along with this p.c. culture. Some of us are different. All voices matter.
My concern is our condition. We have lost our way. Zoom to town meeting. Zoom to assemble as state legislators. A to Z & look where we are. At the end.
Leland Alper
Barnet, Vt.
