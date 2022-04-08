Loud-mouthpieces

So, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, readers of The Caledonian Record opinion page were treated to not one, but two, so-called Letters to the Editor by none other than Eddie Garcia and Nick De Mayo. Of course, I use the terminology “Letters to the Editor” very loosely because they weren’t really letters – they never are by these two scribes. Their writings are more precisely described as manifestos or long, drawn- out, verbose rantings of individuals who consider themselves to be THE go-to mouthpieces for all Second Amendment advocates in the region. Always dripping with sarcasm and condescending verbiage that they feel portrays them as THE local experts on any and all matters regarding the Second Amendment.
Why the CR continues to publish their writings is beyond my comprehension. For one thing, their writings would appear to be over the so-called word limit using multiple columns of newspaper text. Secondly, their writings serve absolutely no purpose other than satisfying their own sadistic pleasure in castigating anyone who dares express an opinion adverse to their own on any guns-related topic. Lastly, they essentially say the same thing over and over again – in other words, SSDD (look it up).
I do not deny that everyone has the right to express their own opinions. However, I also know it can be done civilly without spewing all the sarcasm, name-calling and misinformation.
I don’t know about the rest of you, but I, for one, am sick and tired of (half-)reading their ceaseless diatribes and would implore The Caledonian Record to do all of us a favor and stop publishing them – but I won’t hold my breath.
Sue LaPointe
Danville, VT
Publisher’s Note: Providing a forum for local voices is among our core tenets. Though we often disagree with these voices, we reject letters only on the basis of obscenity; fighting words; defamation; child pornography; perjury; blackmail; incitement to imminent lawless action and/or true threats. This is in keeping with First Amendment law. The point of that bedrock amendment is precisely to protect the speech that many may find objectionable.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.