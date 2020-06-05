Love
To the Editor:
Mass incarceration must end! It is both horribly cruel and horribly unjust. Replace mass incarceration with mass love, so that there will be a peaceful, lawful and spiritual revolution of love in America - love for all including prisoners, the poor and the unborn. Imagine a society of love and how wonderful it would be! Pray to Jesus! Repent! Love God and each other! Let us all love. Then will wonderful things happen. It is our choice, individually and collectively.
Harold Frost
Sheffield, Vt.
