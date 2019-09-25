Love is Blind
To the Editor:
Have you found discussing Donald Trump with one of his supporters a bit disconcerting. You bring up facts and they quote clichés. Eventually you discover that while you are basing your arguments on facts, they are basing theirs on emotions. You begin to realize that this discussion begins to sound like a one every father has had with a daughter.
“I think you can do better than Donnie. For one thing he lies all the time”.
“No Daddy, that isn’t true”.
“But he is a bully, calling people derogatory names”.
“That is just his way of joking”.
“He has a history of treating females poorly”.
“He treats me fine”.
“Donny’s financial success is based on an inheritance.”
“He says he did it on his own.”
“People don’t work with him for very long because of his erratic behavior”.
“False information by people who don’t like him”.
“He dismisses any complaints about him.”
“Those are fake complaints.”
Sound familiar? Facts don’t register with people who are in love. Love is indeed blind. So before entering into any future discussions about Donald Trump with one of his supporters, assume this person not only supports Trump, but shows all the symptoms of a person who is in love with him. Discussions with a teenager in love and a Trump supporter have about the same rate of reasonable outcomes.
Bob O’Connor
Littleton, New Hampshire
