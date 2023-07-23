Love Your Neighbor
To the Editor:
Does anyone find the title of this letter offensive? Of course not. As noted in the New Testament (Mark 12:31) one of the most important and beautiful beliefs is: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” And that is also the essence of the “Everyone Belongs” movement.
Unfortunately, some imagine messages in “Everyone Belongs” signs that are simply not there. “Everyone Belongs” does not advocate hatred or intolerance toward any group on the basis of their status or beliefs. It expressly notes that all of us, with our vast diversity, enrich our community. It does not promote any lifestyle, or endorse any political candidate or political issue – that is, unless you believe equal opportunity for law-abiding persons is a contentious political issue.
I am a supporter of “Everyone Belongs”, because I believe in many of the ideals that have made our country great – inclusiveness, freedom, and democracy. It is also in my interests as a heterosexual, white male to support these ideals for all minorities who have been subjected to historical and unreasonable prejudice. When you grant a right to a minority group, it automatically grants the same right to the majority.
You may ask why white heterosexuals form the majority of the “Everyone Belongs” movement. Don’t they already enjoy equal rights? They may enjoy privileges by virtue of their status, but they only obtain rights when rights are granted to all without regard to race, gender, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, ethnicity, etc.
Our country disavowed privilege, like the divine right of kings, when it broke away from the British Empire. We have become greater over the years with every extension of equal opportunity – to women, persons of color, religious minorities, immigrants fleeing oppression to come to the land of opportunity, and other oppressed groups.
Many of the same arguments that were previously used to deny equal rights to African Americans and women have been used to deny equal rights to persons on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity (within the LTBGQ community). However, when the Truman Administration ended racial segregation in our military and also allowed women to become permanent, regular members, our military became even stronger. Our military has continued to be the envy of the world, after women achieved full and equal rights in the military under the Obama Administration, along with the repeal of the abominable Don’t-Ask-Don’t-Tell policy that had wrongfully discharged thousands of patriotic and competent gay and lesbian soldiers.
Despite the unambiguous, inclusive language in Everyone Belongs signs and advertisements, some people have speculated that there may be some insidious agenda in the colors on the signs. They see these colors as symbolizing a rainbow which might suggest LGBTQ pride. While this possible association was not as obvious to me, it makes no difference. The message remains the same – equal respect and treatment for all of us.
It is quite common for historically oppressed minorities to express pride in themselves. I’ve attended many festivals celebrating the enrichment to our community and culture by religious, thnic, and national minorities. The message is the same as with the LGBTQ community, love for all while highlighting their many contributions to our glorious democracy.
There are many countries today where women are oppressed and consensual sex among gays and lesbians is criminalized, even to the point of execution. We are truly blessed to be living in the United States where there is a constant movement toward eradicating unreasoned discrimination against minorities and women. I look forward to the day when there is such universal love and respect that movements like Everyone Belongs are no longer necessary.
Barry Zitser
Bethlehem, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.