Lugenpresse
To the Editor:
From Hitler’s “Mein Kamph - “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
Hitler advised, “Never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong.”
Hitler and the Nazis found a simple slogan they repeated again and again to discredit reporters telling the truth: “Lügenpresse”; the English translation of which is “fake news.”
