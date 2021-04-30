Lunatic Government
To the Editor:
After watching Joe Biden read his manifesto to a small gathering of his disciples it is clear that he has become the ventriloquist’s favorite {you know what}.
That 4 trillion-dollar waste of taxpayer money, if past, will ensure the foundation that will doom us. This country is not systemically racist and people don’t need any of this “free” money that is not sustainable and is just foolish spending on programs that will make little to no difference in their lives other than training them to be dependent on the government.
When the people in Montpelier put full-page letters telling us what a good idea it is to have all these feel-good programs funded by our tax dollars they are not speaking the truth. The young people coming out of the public school system are being lied to and exposed to “critical race theory” which is a thought-up bunch of woke nonsense coming out of an ivy league sewer espousing EQUITY which is a sick attempt of putting affirmative action on steroids.
If we don’t wake up these fools in power will succeed in turning the new citizens in this country into dependent lemmings that will hold their hand out to the government rather than work to better their lot in life. The folks that want you to believe they are in charge and they know best what is good for you should be voted out of office and relegated to the ashes of a very bad moment in this country’s history.
I’ll be surprised if you publish this letter!
Gordon Spencer
Lowell, Vt.
