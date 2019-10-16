Lyndon Flood Zone Changes Are Needed
To the Editor:
The Lynburke Motel seems to be a topic of conversation recently. I have heard many opinions and suggestions all with the same theme that something needs to be done. I agree. Something being done will cost money though, quite a bit of money. To the point, I recently paid a bill for two smaller mobile homes being demolished and the dumpster cost alone was approximately 15K. Something as large as the motel will be significantly more. Mr. Buzzi is a smart and experienced business man who I am assuming is not willing to spend that kind of money in order to get rid of “the town’s eye sore” and then have land he is unable to develop.
There is a group of local business people and residents who are petitioning the Lyndon Planning Commission for changes to the current floodzone bylaws. This group has worked extensively with experts and believes change is necessary to allow for future redevelopment in the town of Lyndon, including the former Lynburke Motel. If you are interested in learning more or signing the petition, Mr. Buzzi will be available this weekend at the motel for questions and comments. I would encourage citizens to get involved because business growth and development are needed in this town.
Respectfully,
Holly Taylor
Lyndonville, Vt.
