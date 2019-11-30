Lyndon Floodplain Regulation
To the Editor:
I’ve read with interest the front page stories about the Lyndon Floodplain Regulation petition. It can’t escape my attention the irony of the timing - to occur between two floods when the road had to be closed due to high water.
In my opinion, the timing of the petition illustrates to me the importance of the Lyndon Planning Commission using good judgment when they consider changing the floodplain regulations.
Gary Hale
(0) comments
