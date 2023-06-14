Lyndon Outing Club Director Bamboozlement Metrics
To the Editor:
Lyndon citizens own the Shonyo Park recreation facility that includes a ski lift, skateboard park, buildings and about 40 acres of prime real estate with harvestable lumber and fuel wood, plus numerous ski trails. The priceless facility was built decades ago by many volunteer Lyndon citizens. The current Lyndon Outing Club directors enjoy exclusive rent free access and control of our facility due largely to the sentimental memories and the giving of past volunteers. The present group of LOC directors, receive large donations and grants because of this.
Recently the Board was whittled down to six members. Below are some relevant metrics to help citizens determine if the controlling LOC Directors are there to serve themselves or the community.
1) Director Giving or Director Takings? I am not aware of any financial giving that any of the new team of directors have made to either Lyndon Outing Club or Shonyo Park other than one $500 real estate promotion for one director. On the takings side, I understand that two LOC directors of the six-director board had skirted the no compensation to directors’ rule of the past and received 5 figure payments from Lyndon Outing Club Accounts. In comparison in the 2023 giving list alone, three LI Trustees gave to and donated over $25,000 each and 6 others $1,000 or more to Lyndon Institute, the entity they are guardians for.
2) More LOC Director Financial Awards? This past year with pledges to fund the proposed snowmaking system well underway with conditional pledges exceeding $100,000, the LOC directors are purported to have amended their bylaws to allow some directors the ability to have “financial interest”. Allowing directors, the ability to monetize our public asset for personal gain will almost guarantee that the takings problem is magnified and direct activities toward that rather than serving the public.
3) The LOC directors have almost zero town oversight. Absurdly the directors choose their successors despite the town owning the facility. One or two selfish self-serving directors seem to have hijacked the club and now manipulate the rest. This is a closed club. The controlling directors seem to only appoint and retain directors who will pretend all is ok and ignore rules, agreements and their self-serving indiscretions and safety violations.
As I see it, management of our park has been corrupted and hijacked by a few who have no respect for the past giving or Citizens of Lyndon and have used coercion and disorganization tactics to limit more capable, energetic, and community minded volunteers. Paying directors for what we should get for free is absurd. Not properly and fully cultivating volunteers by the selfish directors is a sin. It robs the community of value. It robs local children and all of us of the best ski opportunity possible that can be the basis for life long friendships and scholarships. Well intended volunteers are robed of the historical satisfaction of serving their community.
The snowmaking effort should be a simple task to raise funds for and install for the coming winter if there was no director self-interest at play. I suspect, based on what I have seen, that the plan is to slow walk the process so to maximize the controlling director’s self-serve taking, financial interest, leverage and power over us.
It would be much better if the town ran the facility so there would be some oversight and a way to remove the self-servers.
Mark Kwiecienski
Lyndon Center, Vt.
