Lyndon Rescue
To the Editor:
Last weekend, my granddaughter fell and suffered a severely painful dislocated knee. Her mother had to call a Lyndon Rescue ambulance. When it arrived, the two EMTs, Eric and Rick, were able to alleviate some of her pain and also keep her as calm and comfortable as possible.
Hats off to these EMTs for their courteous professionalism and skill. They were very kind and empathetic which eased a chaotic situation for all of us.
Arlene Gondar
