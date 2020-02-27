Lyndon’s Economic Development

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Lately we have been treated to several articles posted in the Record by some members of the Planning Commission. The last article by Ms Dodge attacks two members of the Lyndon community that have established business here and have paid taxes and hired people creating jobs and a tax income for the community. Last time I looked that is what the community needs and frankly wants. I am told that many people are against this and there are letters to prove that. I only know of 4 letters, Joe provided 275 signatures on a petition to force the planning commission to review a portion of the town plan.
That happened after the commissions refusal to re visit the Flood Resiliency Portion of the Town Plan after being directed to do so by the Select Board a year and a half ago.
In my experience the town commissions are created to assist the whole town in dealing with the various problems that arise in any town. The Commissions are not created to have an agenda that they force on the town because of their own beliefs. To be clear I am not talking about all of the Lyndonville Planning Commissioners. For a commissioner to publicly accuse a member of another Towns Planning commission of being a PAID consultant is dangerous. There was no foundation offered for this accusation as there is no foundation offered for her comments on the Flood Insurance.
